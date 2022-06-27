flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

