Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

