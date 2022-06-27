United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
