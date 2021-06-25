flag
Halfpenny 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfpenny 1701 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1701 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1701 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction St James’s - June 25, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1701 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

