Halfpenny 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1701 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) F (7) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service PCGS (1)