United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1701 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1988 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
