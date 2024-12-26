Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)