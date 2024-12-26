flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
17714 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
16696 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Available by subscription

