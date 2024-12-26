United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
17714 $
Price in auction currency 14000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
16696 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1701 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search