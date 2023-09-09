flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Penny 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Penny 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Penny 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1701 at auction CNG - January 13, 2010
Seller CNG
Date January 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
