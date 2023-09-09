United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search