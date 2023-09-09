Penny 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 13, 2015.

