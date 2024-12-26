United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 31080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition GENUINE NGC
Selling price
