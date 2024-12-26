flag
Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 31080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition GENUINE NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

