Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1701 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 31080 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

