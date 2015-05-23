flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 310. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1701 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 310 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1701 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1701 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access