Fourpence (Groat) 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 310. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)