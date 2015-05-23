United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2715 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 310. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
