United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
