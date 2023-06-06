flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" Elephant and castle - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Elephant and castle. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place September 21, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2019
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
2630 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1701 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access