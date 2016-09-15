United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1701 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
