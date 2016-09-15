flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Twopence 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Twopence 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction CNG - October 24, 2018
Seller CNG
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1701 at auction Künker - October 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

