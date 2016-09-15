Twopence 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 180. Bidding took place March 30, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4)