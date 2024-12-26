United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 300,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
52353 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
29402 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
