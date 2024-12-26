flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 300,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
52353 $
Price in auction currency 46000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
29402 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1701 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
