United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price

