United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 790 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
123
