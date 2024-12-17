United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 6,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
