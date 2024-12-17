Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 6,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

