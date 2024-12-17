flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 6,400. Bidding took place September 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Spink (12)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6345 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 5, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1701 "New large shields" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
