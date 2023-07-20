flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
