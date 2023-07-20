United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (2)
- DNW (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search