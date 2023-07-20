Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1701 "Fifth laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (5) F (5) VG (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)