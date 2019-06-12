Threepence 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 61334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place February 6, 2020.

