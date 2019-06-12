United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 61334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place February 6, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
