Threepence 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Threepence 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Threepence 1701 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1701 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 61334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 576. Bidding took place February 6, 2020.

United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction Spink - July 15, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1701 at auction Heritage - February 12, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date February 12, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
