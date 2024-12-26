United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1701
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1701 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2019.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1398 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
