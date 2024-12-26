flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1701 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1701 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1701 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1701
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1701 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1398 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1701 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
