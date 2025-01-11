flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Gold coins Half Guinea of William III - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Half Guinea 1695-1701

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1695 0 741695 Elephant and castle 0 01696 Elephant and castle 0 231697 0 21698 1 441698 Elephant and castle 0 11699 0 01700 0 111701 0 26
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III All English coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access