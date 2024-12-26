Half Guinea 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1698 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (11) VF (7) F (7) VG (3) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (5) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (18) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (7)

Künker (3)

London Coins (6)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

NOONANS (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (5)

Stack's (4)