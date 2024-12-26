United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1698 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (7)
- Heritage (7)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (4)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 395 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search