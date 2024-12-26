flag
Half Guinea 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1698 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1698 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1698 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 395 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Spink - March 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date March 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction Spink - June 27, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
