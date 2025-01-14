flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1698

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Half Guinea 1698
Reverse Half Guinea 1698
Half Guinea 1698
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 44
Obverse Half Guinea 1698
Reverse Half Guinea 1698
Half Guinea 1698 Elephant and castle
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1698 New large shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1698 New large shields
Halfcrown 1698 New large shields
Average price 670 $
Sales
3 382
Obverse Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust Plumes in angles
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Shilling 1698 Fourth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1698 Fourth laureate bust
Shilling 1698 Fourth laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust Plumes in angles
Average price 390 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1698
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1698
Fourpence (Groat) 1698
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1698
Reverse Threepence 1698
Threepence 1698
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1698
Reverse Twopence 1698
Twopence 1698
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1698
Reverse Penny 1698
Penny 1698
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 7

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1698
Reverse Halfpenny 1698
Halfpenny 1698 Date in exergue
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Halfpenny 1698
Reverse Halfpenny 1698
Halfpenny 1698 Date in legend
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Farthing 1698
Reverse Farthing 1698
Farthing 1698 Date in exergue
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse Farthing 1698
Reverse Farthing 1698
Farthing 1698 Date in legend
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 13
