Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
USD
USD
· US dollar
EUR
· Euro
GBP
· Pound sterling
CHF
· Swiss franc
PLN
· Polish złoty
RUB
· Russian ruble
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Catalog
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Search by photo
Cancel
At auctions
In Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
See all
See all
Photo requirements
First side
Second side
Second side
or
Search
Search
Search
Upload coin photo
Drag an image here
or
Select photos
Paste from clipboard
Photo requirements
Photo requirements
OK
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1698
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1837
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1698
Coins of United Kingdom 1698
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Average price
2500 $
Sales
0
80
Guinea 1698 Second laureate bust
Elephant and castle
Average price
4800 $
Sales
0
11
Half Guinea 1698
Average price
1700 $
Sales
1
44
Half Guinea 1698
Elephant and castle
Average price
2000 $
Sales
0
1
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1698 New large shields
Average price
670 $
Sales
3
382
Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
10
Shilling 1698 Third laureate bust
Plumes in angles
Average price
950 $
Sales
0
5
Shilling 1698 Fourth laureate bust
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
24
Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
19
Sixpence 1698 Third laureate bust
Plumes in angles
Average price
390 $
Sales
0
26
Fourpence (Groat) 1698
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1698
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
2
Twopence 1698
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
4
Penny 1698
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
7
Copper coins
Halfpenny 1698
Date in exergue
Average price
740 $
Sales
0
4
Halfpenny 1698
Date in legend
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
10
Farthing 1698
Date in exergue
Average price
—
Sales
0
3
Farthing 1698
Date in legend
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
13
Best offers
Rhenumis
Auction
Jan 14, 2025
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction
Jan 29, 2025
Rhenumis
Auction
Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
Category
Close
???
United Kingdom
Period
1660-1837
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send
Available by subscription
Get access