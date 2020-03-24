United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1698. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in legend
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1698 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 19, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search