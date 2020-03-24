Farthing 1698. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1698 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 19, 2005.

Сondition PROOF (7) AU (1) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) PF58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6)