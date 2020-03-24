flag
Farthing 1698. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in legend

Obverse Farthing 1698 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1698 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1698 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 19, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1698 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
