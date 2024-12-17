Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,025. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.
