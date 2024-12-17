flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (379)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,025. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

