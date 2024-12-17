Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1698 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 3,025. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (106) AU (38) XF (111) VF (93) F (17) VG (2) FR (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (24) MS63 (27) MS62 (32) MS61 (3) AU58 (15) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (4) DETAILS (4) + (1) Service NGC (97) PCGS (37) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Aurea (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (14)

Bolaffi (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (16)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (41)

Downies (1)

Frankfurter (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (21)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (70)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (8)

Leu (1)

London Coins (40)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (3)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (10)

Pegasi Numismatics (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (48)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (12)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (23)

Status International (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (2)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (13)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)