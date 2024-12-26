United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 10,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (2)
- London Coins (10)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (15)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search