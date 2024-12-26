flag
Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 10,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
764 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2023
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

