Penny 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2939 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 423. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
