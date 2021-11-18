flag
Penny 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Penny 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Penny 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2939 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 423. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1698 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

