Penny 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2939 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 423. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2)