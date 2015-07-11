United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1698. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in exergue
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1698 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III
Сondition
- All companies
- Rauch (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
