Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (8)