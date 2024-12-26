flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
7255 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
1995 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
