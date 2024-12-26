United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 729 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2008.
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
7255 $
Price in auction currency 6500 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
1995 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1698 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
