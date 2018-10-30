United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1698. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in exergue
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1698 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
