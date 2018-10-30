flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1698. Date in exergue (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in exergue

Obverse Halfpenny 1698 Date in exergue - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1698 Date in exergue - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1698 . Date in exergue. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 531 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1698 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access