United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10153 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
