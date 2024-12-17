flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10153 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price

