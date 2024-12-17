Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Fourth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (10) F (9) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

DNW (2)

Heritage (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (9)

NOONANS (2)

Spink (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)