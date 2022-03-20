United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1698. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Date in legend
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1698 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 201.25. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
