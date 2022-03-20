Halfpenny 1698. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1698 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 201.25. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

