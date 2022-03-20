flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1698. Date in legend (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Date in legend

Obverse Halfpenny 1698 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1698 Date in legend - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1698 . Date in legend. This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 201.25. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Stack's - March 12, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Stack's - March 12, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date March 12, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1698 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access