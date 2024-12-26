flag
Half Guinea 1698. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1698 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1698 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1698 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Guinea 1698 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

