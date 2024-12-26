Half Guinea 1698. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1698 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)