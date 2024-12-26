United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1698. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1698 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1701 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
