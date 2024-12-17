flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - June 29, 2022
Seller CNG
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - November 10, 2020
Seller Spink
Date November 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - September 23, 2020
Seller CNG
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
