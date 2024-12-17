United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
761 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
