Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

