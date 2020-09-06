flag
Threepence 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Threepence 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Threepence 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1916 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coins (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1698 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1698 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 5, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
