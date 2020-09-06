United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1916 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.
