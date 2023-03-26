United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
