Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) XF (1) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) Service NGC (1)