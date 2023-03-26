flag
Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 6,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (5)
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - March 31, 2004
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

