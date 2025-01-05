flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 31363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1698 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

