Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 2, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - June 6, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
