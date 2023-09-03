Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)