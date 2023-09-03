United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1698 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24536 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
