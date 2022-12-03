flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Twopence 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Twopence 1698 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 564. Bidding took place September 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1698 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1698 at auction Heritage - July 7, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1698 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1698 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1698 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence
