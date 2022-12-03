United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 564. Bidding took place September 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date July 7, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1698 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
