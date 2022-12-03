Twopence 1698 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1698 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 564. Bidding took place September 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)