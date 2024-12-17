flag
Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Plumes in angles

Obverse Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" Plumes in angles - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1698
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
411 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
