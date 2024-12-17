United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Plumes in angles
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1698
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search