Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1698 "Third laureate bust". Plumes in angles. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1348 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)