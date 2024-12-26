flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1695 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1695 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1695 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (17)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (4)
  • Spink (18)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1695 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1695 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1695 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access