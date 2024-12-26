United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1695 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1695 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 24126 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (17)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (18)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1695 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
