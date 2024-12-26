flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Half Guinea 1700 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Half Guinea 1700 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1700 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5261 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
Seller Spink
Date October 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1700 at auction Spink - June 26, 2008
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1700 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access