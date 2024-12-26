Half Guinea 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1700 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (5) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7)