United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1700 . This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place October 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1224 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5261 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Guinea 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
