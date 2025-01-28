flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1700

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1700 First laureated bust
Reverse Five guineas 1700 First laureated bust
Five guineas 1700 First laureated bust
Average price 25000 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Guinea 1700 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1700 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1700 Second laureate bust
Average price 4800 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse Guinea 1700 Second laureate bust
Reverse Guinea 1700 Second laureate bust
Guinea 1700 Second laureate bust Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1700
Reverse Half Guinea 1700
Half Guinea 1700
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1700
Reverse Crown 1700
Crown 1700
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 227
Obverse Halfcrown 1700 New large shields
Reverse Halfcrown 1700 New large shields
Halfcrown 1700 New large shields
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 182
Obverse Shilling 1700 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1700 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1700 Fifth laureate bust
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 284
Obverse Shilling 1700 Fifth laureate bust
Reverse Shilling 1700 Fifth laureate bust
Shilling 1700 Fifth laureate bust Plume below bust only
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Sixpence 1700 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1700 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1700 Third laureate bust
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse Sixpence 1700 Third laureate bust
Reverse Sixpence 1700 Third laureate bust
Sixpence 1700 Third laureate bust Plume below bust only
Average price 8600 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1700
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1700
Fourpence (Groat) 1700
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1700
Reverse Threepence 1700
Threepence 1700
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1700
Reverse Twopence 1700
Twopence 1700
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1700
Reverse Penny 1700
Penny 1700
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1700
Reverse Halfpenny 1700
Halfpenny 1700
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse Farthing 1700
Reverse Farthing 1700
Farthing 1700
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 9
