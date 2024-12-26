United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
