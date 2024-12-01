Crown 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

