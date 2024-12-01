flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Crown 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Crown 1700 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Crown 1700 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 30 g
  • Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (13)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (11)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (15)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (22)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (39)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • London Coins (24)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (4)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (25)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2602 $
Price in auction currency 400000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1700 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1700 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access