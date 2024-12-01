United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Crown 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 30 g
- Pure silver (0,8922 oz) 27,75 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 453 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2602 $
Price in auction currency 400000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
