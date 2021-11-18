flag
Penny 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Penny 1700 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Penny 1700 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2236 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1700 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1700 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1700 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1700 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

