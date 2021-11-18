United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Penny 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2236 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 110. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Katz (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search