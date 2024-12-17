Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 13526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (137) AU (33) XF (91) VF (19) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) MS64 (21) MS63 (43) MS62 (23) MS61 (4) AU58 (9) AU55 (5) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (30) ANACS (1) NGC (87)

Seller All companies

2020 Auctions (2)

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (12)

CNG (13)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (33)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (20)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (60)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (29)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Morton & Eden (5)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (12)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

Spink (35)

Stack's (14)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (2)