United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 13526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Heritage - December 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

