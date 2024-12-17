United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 13526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
- CNG (13)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (33)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (20)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (60)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (29)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Morton & Eden (5)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Spink (35)
- Stack's (14)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (13)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
698 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 14
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1700 "Fifth laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search