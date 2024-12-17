Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (66) AU (12) XF (64) VF (33) F (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (14) MS63 (17) MS62 (17) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (45) PCGS (23)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (4)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (10)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (9)

Grün (1)

Heritage (35)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)

Künker (7)

London Coins (16)

Morton & Eden (2)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (4)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (35)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (10)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)

Status International (1)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

UBS (3)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)