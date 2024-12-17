Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Stack's - October 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

