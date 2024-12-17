United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (9)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (35)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (3)
- Künker (7)
- London Coins (16)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (35)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- Status International (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1700 "New large shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search