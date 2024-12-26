United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
976 $
Price in auction currency 150000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
