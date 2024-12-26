flag
Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
976 $
Price in auction currency 150000 JPY
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction CMA Auctions - February 26, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 10, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1700 "Second laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

