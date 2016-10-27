flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1700 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1700 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 64109 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 76. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1700 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
