Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 34211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 211,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
125193 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

