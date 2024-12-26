United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1700 "First laureated bust". This gold coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 34211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 211,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
125193 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
