Threepence 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)