United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search