United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Threepence 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place March 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1700 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

