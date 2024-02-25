Halfpenny 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1700 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30969 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (3) VF (10) F (25) VG (1) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (1) BN (3) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (13)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (8)

Katz (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (12)