Halfpenny 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1700 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30969 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
