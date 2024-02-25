flag
Halfpenny 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfpenny 1700 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfpenny 1700 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1700 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 30969 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1700 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

