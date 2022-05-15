flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1700 . This silver coin from the times of William III

United Kingdom Twopence 1700 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
May 15, 2022
XF
