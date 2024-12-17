flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837

Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 21681 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - January 27, 2021
Seller CNG
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

