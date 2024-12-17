Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 21681 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (46) AU (13) XF (27) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (8) MS64 (13) MS63 (8) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (12) NGC (23) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CNG (7)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (5)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (7)

Heritage (20)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (9)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (5)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (11)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)