Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 21681 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 270 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1700 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
