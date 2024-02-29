Farthing 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1700 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)