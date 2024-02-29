United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1700
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1700 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 160 AUD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
