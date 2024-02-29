flag
Farthing 1700 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Farthing 1700 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Farthing 1700 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1700
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1700 . This copper coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 160 AUD
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1700 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 29, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2009
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1700 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

